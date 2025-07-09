Northland Securities Begins Coverage on Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU)

Equities research analysts at Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $205.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 17.92% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. William Blair initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price target (up from $145.00) on shares of Centrus Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Centrus Energy in a research report on Thursday, June 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $148.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Centrus Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $170.00.

Centrus Energy Stock Performance

Centrus Energy stock opened at $173.85 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $131.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $96.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a PE ratio of 39.42 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.93. Centrus Energy has a one year low of $33.51 and a one year high of $211.31.

Centrus Energy (NYSE:LEU – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $1.68. Centrus Energy had a return on equity of 84.09% and a net margin of 16.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 67.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.38) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Centrus Energy will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Centrus Energy

In other news, CFO Kevin J. Harrill sold 1,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total transaction of $217,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John M. A. Donelson sold 3,732 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.31, for a total value of $359,428.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Centrus Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 77.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Comerica Bank grew its stake in Centrus Energy by 589.5% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 560 shares during the period. Finally, Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in Centrus Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Institutional investors own 49.96% of the company’s stock.

About Centrus Energy

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Featured Articles

