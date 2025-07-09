Novacyt (LON:NCYT) Trading Down 2.5% – What’s Next?

Novacyt S.A. (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report)’s share price traded down 2.5% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 40.10 ($0.55) and last traded at GBX 40.16 ($0.55). 20,574 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 149,181 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 41.20 ($0.56).

Novacyt Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 42.57 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 46.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.04, a quick ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. The firm has a market capitalization of £27.75 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of -1.86.

Novacyt (LON:NCYT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported GBX (55) (($0.75)) EPS for the quarter. Novacyt had a negative net margin of 203.06% and a negative return on equity of 47.73%.

About Novacyt

Novacyt is an international molecular diagnostics company providing a broad portfolio of integrated technologies and services, primarily focused on the delivery of genomic medicine. The Company develops, manufactures, and commercialises a range of molecular assays and instrumentation to deliver workflows and services that enable seamless end-to-end solutions from sample to result across multiple sectors including human health, animal health and environmental.

The Company is divided into three business segments:

Clinical

Broad portfolio of human clinical in vitro diagnostic products, workflows and services focused on three therapeutic areas:

· Reproductive Health: NIPT, Cystic Fibrosis and other rapid aneuploidy tests

· Precision Medicine: DPYD genotyping assay

· Infectious Diseases: Winterplex, multiplex winter respiratory PCR panel

Instrumentation

Portfolio of next generation size selection DNA sample preparation platforms and rapid PCR machines, including:

· Ranger® Technology: automated DNA sample preparation and target enrichment technology

MyGo: real-time quantitative PCR (qPCR) instruments

Research Use Only

Range of services for the life sciences industry:

· Design, manufacture, and supply of high-performance qPCR assays and workflows for use in human health, agriculture, veterinary and environmental, to support global health organisations and the research industry

· Pharmaceutical research services: whole genome sequencing (WGS) / whole exome sequencing (WES)

Novacyt is headquartered in Vélizy-Villacoublay in France with offices in the UK (in Stokesley, Eastleigh and Manchester), Taipei, Singapore, the US and Canada and has a commercial presence in over 65 countries.

