Novartis (NYSE:NVS) versus Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Financial Survey

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) and Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) are both large-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, dividends, profitability, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.1% of Novartis shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.5% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.0% of Novartis shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.1% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Novartis 3 6 1 1 2.00 Novo Nordisk A/S 2 5 3 1 2.27

Profitability

Novartis currently has a consensus target price of $123.67, indicating a potential upside of 1.53%. Novo Nordisk A/S has a consensus target price of $112.00, indicating a potential upside of 60.85%. Given Novo Nordisk A/S’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Novo Nordisk A/S is more favorable than Novartis.

This table compares Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Novartis 24.70% 39.44% 16.43% Novo Nordisk A/S 34.52% 80.94% 24.23%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Novartis and Novo Nordisk A/S”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Novartis $50.32 billion 5.11 $11.94 billion $6.40 19.03 Novo Nordisk A/S $42.12 billion 7.38 $14.64 billion $3.38 20.60

Novo Nordisk A/S has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Novartis. Novartis is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Novo Nordisk A/S, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Risk & Volatility

Novartis has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its stock price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Novo Nordisk A/S has a beta of 0.64, suggesting that its stock price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Novartis pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Novo Nordisk A/S pays an annual dividend of $1.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.4%. Novartis pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Novo Nordisk A/S pays out 48.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years.

Summary

Novo Nordisk A/S beats Novartis on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Novartis

Novartis AG engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers prescription medicines for patients and physicians. It focuses on therapeutic areas, such as cardiovascular, renal and metabolic, immunology, neuroscience, and oncology, as well as ophthalmology and hematology. Novartis AG has a license and collaboration agreement with Alnylam Pharmaceuticals to develop, manufacture, and commercialize inclisiran, a therapy to reduce LDL cholesterol; and Dawn Health for the development and commercialization of Ekiva, a digital solution designed for people living with Paroxysmal Nocturnal Hemoglobinuria. The company was incorporated in 1996 and is headquartered in Basel, Switzerland.

About Novo Nordisk A/S

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products for diabetes, obesity, cardiovascular, and other emerging therapy areas. The Rare Disease segment offers products in the areas of rare blood disorders, rare endocrine disorders, and hormone replacement therapy. The company also provides insulin pens, growth hormone pens, and injection needles. In addition, it offers smart solutions for diabetes treatment, such as smart insulin pens and Dose Check, an insulin dose guidance application. The company has a collaboration agreement with Aspen Pharmaceuticals to produce insulin products; and with Korro Bio, Inc. for the discovery and development of new genetic medicines to treat cardiometabolic diseases. Novo Nordisk A/S was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Bagsvaerd, Denmark.

