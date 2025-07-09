NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR) Upgraded to “Hold” at Northland Capmk

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Northland Capmk to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Zacks.com reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group set a $35.00 target price on NuScale Power and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on NuScale Power from $17.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Citigroup initiated coverage on NuScale Power in a research report on Monday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research cut NuScale Power from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $24.00 price objective on NuScale Power and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Shares of NYSE SMR opened at $35.08 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.61 and a beta of 2.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06. NuScale Power has a 52-week low of $6.88 and a 52-week high of $45.31.

NuScale Power (NYSE:SMR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $13.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.46 million. NuScale Power had a positive return on equity of 0.09% and a negative net margin of 273.36%. As a group, analysts anticipate that NuScale Power will post -0.73 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NuScale Power news, CEO John Lawrence Hopkins sold 26,345 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.66, for a total value of $623,322.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Clayton Scott sold 10,019 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total value of $168,118.82. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 86,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,459,272.70. This represents a 10.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 95,278 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,990 over the last quarter. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MRA Advisory Group bought a new position in NuScale Power during the second quarter valued at about $318,000. Fox Hill Wealth Management increased its stake in NuScale Power by 29.1% during the second quarter. Fox Hill Wealth Management now owns 121,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,818,000 after acquiring an additional 27,462 shares during the period. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. increased its stake in NuScale Power by 84.5% during the second quarter. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. now owns 784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Swedbank AB increased its stake in NuScale Power by 6.7% during the first quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 2,402,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,014,000 after acquiring an additional 149,875 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in NuScale Power by 12.8% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 125,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 14,304 shares during the period. 78.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

