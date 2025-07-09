NuZee (NASDAQ:NUZE) Stock Price Down 6.1% – Should You Sell?

Shares of NuZee, Inc. (NASDAQ:NUZE – Get Free Report) were down 6.1% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.25 and last traded at $0.25. Approximately 124,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the average daily volume of 2,942,293 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.27.

NuZee Trading Down 6.1%

The firm has a market capitalization of $1.27 million, a PE ratio of -0.03 and a beta of 1.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.57.

NuZee Company Profile

NuZee, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, packs, and sells single-serve pour-over coffee and tea bag-style coffee for coffee roasters and food service companies in North America and South Korea. The company sells its products under Coffee Blenders, Twin Peaks, DRIPKIT, and Stone Brewing brand names.

