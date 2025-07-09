nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. trimmed its position in nVent Electric PLC (NYSE:NVT – Free Report) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in nVent Electric were worth $1,386,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVT. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of nVent Electric by 381.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,581 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 140,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,545,000 after acquiring an additional 15,685 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 74.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 6.2% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in nVent Electric by 27.4% in the first quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 19,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,012,000 after acquiring an additional 4,149 shares during the period. 90.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at nVent Electric

In other news, EVP Lynnette R. Heath sold 4,041 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.35, for a total transaction of $247,915.35. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 32,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,003,997.75. This represents a 11.01% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on NVT. Barclays boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 9th. CL King raised shares of nVent Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $78.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on shares of nVent Electric from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on nVent Electric from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, nVent Electric has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.83.

nVent Electric Trading Down 0.1%

Shares of NYSE:NVT opened at $74.41 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. nVent Electric PLC has a twelve month low of $41.71 and a twelve month high of $81.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $67.48 and a 200-day moving average of $63.13.

nVent Electric (NYSE:NVT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. nVent Electric had a return on equity of 13.54% and a net margin of 18.22%. The business had revenue of $809.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $790.74 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that nVent Electric PLC will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

nVent Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. nVent Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.86%.

About nVent Electric

nVent Electric plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, installs, and services electrical connection and protection solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Enclosures, Electrical & Fastening Solutions, and Thermal Management.

