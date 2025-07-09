NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) Given New $275.00 Price Target at Citigroup

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Citigroup from $210.00 to $275.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor provider’s stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 18.36% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NXPI. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $210.00 to $170.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $250.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 16th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $250.63.

Get NXP Semiconductors alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on NXPI

NXP Semiconductors Trading Up 2.8%

NXPI opened at $232.34 on Monday. NXP Semiconductors has a 52 week low of $148.09 and a 52 week high of $296.08. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $207.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $205.18. The firm has a market cap of $58.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.05. NXP Semiconductors had a return on equity of 29.62% and a net margin of 19.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.24 EPS. NXP Semiconductors’s revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NXP Semiconductors will post 10.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 9,132 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $230.00, for a total value of $2,100,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 27,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,230,240. This represents a 25.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of NXP Semiconductors

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors in the 4th quarter valued at about $3,931,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 99.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,810 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 3,120 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $648,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Community Bank increased its position in NXP Semiconductors by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. United Community Bank now owns 506 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

About NXP Semiconductors

(Get Free Report)

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NXP Semiconductors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NXP Semiconductors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.