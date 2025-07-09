O Brien Wealth Partners LLC Buys 421 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

O Brien Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,643 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the quarter. O Brien Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of GOOGL. Burt Wealth Advisors grew its position in Alphabet by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Burt Wealth Advisors now owns 5,307 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc grew its position in Alphabet by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Perritt Capital Management Inc now owns 618 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $117,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC grew its position in Alphabet by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Nia Impact Advisors LLC now owns 17,161 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,249,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,553 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $673,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, Enzi Wealth grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Enzi Wealth now owns 2,561 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 40.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alphabet Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of GOOGL opened at $174.36 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.53 and a 52-week high of $207.05. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.44, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $169.31 and its 200-day moving average is $173.67.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $76.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 34.54% and a net margin of 30.86%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This is an increase from Alphabet’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Westpark Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $171.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $192.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have given a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.87, for a total transaction of $5,553,275.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 2,620,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,712,890.52. The trade was a 1.23% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total value of $1,837,500.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 261,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,844,050. The trade was a 3.85% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 215,643 shares of company stock valued at $36,330,928. 11.55% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

