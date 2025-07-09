OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report) by 29.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,932 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 25,884 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in OGE Energy were worth $2,892,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OGE. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 62,831 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 6,135 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in OGE Energy during the 1st quarter worth $305,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in OGE Energy by 19.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,922 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,421,000 after acquiring an additional 5,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of OGE Energy by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 8,812 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. 71.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get OGE Energy alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Donnie O. Jones sold 11,351 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.06, for a total value of $500,125.06. Following the sale, the vice president directly owned 43,932 shares in the company, valued at $1,935,643.92. This trade represents a 20.53% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider William H. Sultemeier sold 6,650 shares of OGE Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $302,841.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 72,548 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,303,835.92. This represents a 8.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently commented on OGE shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised shares of OGE Energy to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Argus raised shares of OGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Barclays raised shares of OGE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on OGE Energy

OGE Energy Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NYSE:OGE opened at $43.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 18.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.59. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.78. OGE Energy Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $34.94 and a fifty-two week high of $46.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $747.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $695.59 million. OGE Energy had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 10.58%. OGE Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that OGE Energy Corporation will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

OGE Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, July 7th will be given a $0.4213 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 7th. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.86%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.42%.

OGE Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OGE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OGE Energy Corporation (NYSE:OGE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OGE Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OGE Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.