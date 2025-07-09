Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Coverage Initiated at Arete

Analysts at Arete started coverage on shares of Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage set a “sell” rating and a $83.00 price target on the stock. Arete’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 14.90% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price objective on shares of Okta from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Okta from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Okta from $150.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Okta from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.44.

OKTA stock opened at $97.53 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $17.07 billion, a PE ratio of 154.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 0.82. Okta has a one year low of $70.56 and a one year high of $127.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $108.74 and its 200 day moving average is $100.74.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 27th. The company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.09. Okta had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 2.79%. The company had revenue of $688.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.14 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Okta will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Jacques Frederic Kerrest sold 581 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.29, for a total value of $58,268.49. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,832 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $284,021.28. The trade was a 17.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Jonathan James Addison sold 7,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.19, for a total value of $708,835.95. Following the sale, the executive owned 19,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,929,389.73. This trade represents a 26.87% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,935 shares of company stock valued at $1,100,347. 5.68% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OKTA. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Okta by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,792,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,872,167,000 after purchasing an additional 582,956 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Okta by 325.6% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,699,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $389,308,000 after purchasing an additional 2,830,582 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Okta by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,583,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,414,000 after buying an additional 938,509 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Okta during the 4th quarter worth approximately $234,992,000. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Okta by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 2,748,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $289,234,000 after buying an additional 1,189,222 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.64% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc operates as an identity partner in the United States and internationally. The company offers Okta's suite of products and services used to manage and secure identities, such as Single Sign-On that enables users to access applications in the cloud or on-premises from various devices; Adaptive Multi-Factor Authentication provides a layer of security for cloud, mobile, web applications, and data; API Access Management enables organizations to secure APIs; Access Gateway enables organizations to extend Workforce Identity Cloud; and Okta Device Access enables end users to securely log in to devices with Okta credentials.

