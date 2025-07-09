Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) Stock Price Expected to Rise, Wells Fargo & Company Analyst Says

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) had its price target lifted by investment analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $150.00 to $160.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “underweight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price points to a potential downside of 4.41% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $195.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Baird R W raised Old Dominion Freight Line to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $164.00 to $156.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Old Dominion Freight Line from $196.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.45.

NASDAQ ODFL opened at $167.38 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.25. Old Dominion Freight Line has a 12-month low of $144.90 and a 12-month high of $233.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $162.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $170.88.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.05. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 20.04% and a return on equity of 27.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.34 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 5.68 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,666,405 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,750,157,000 after buying an additional 416,097 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,927,383 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $870,311,000 after purchasing an additional 96,410 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,272,231 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $706,841,000 after buying an additional 53,079 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line during the fourth quarter valued at about $494,916,000. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 79.5% during the 1st quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,599,005 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $430,006,000 after buying an additional 1,151,221 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.82% of the company’s stock.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

