Oliver Mann Acquires 6,539 Shares of Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE) Stock

Pinewood Technologies Group PLC (LON:PINE – Get Free Report) insider Oliver Mann purchased 6,539 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 456 ($6.20) per share, for a total transaction of £29,817.84 ($40,535.40).

Oliver Mann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 7th, Oliver Mann purchased 10,023 shares of Pinewood Technologies Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 460 ($6.25) per share, for a total transaction of £46,105.80 ($62,677.81).

Pinewood Technologies Group Stock Performance

Shares of PINE stock opened at GBX 472.50 ($6.42) on Wednesday. Pinewood Technologies Group PLC has a 1 year low of GBX 284.50 ($3.87) and a 1 year high of GBX 480.50 ($6.53). The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 415.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 364.01. The firm has a market capitalization of £393.27 million, a PE ratio of 8.64 and a beta of 0.56.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 590 ($8.02) price objective on shares of Pinewood Technologies Group in a research report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Pinewood Technologies Group Company Profile

Pendragon PLC is one of the UK’s leading automotive retailers with over 120 locations selling new and used vehicles alongside expert aftercare services.

Operating in the UK under the brands of Evans Halshaw, Stratstone and CarStore the Group also has additional businesses including Pinewood for dealership management systems, Pendragon Vehicle Management for fleet and leasing and Quickco for wholesale vehicle parts.

