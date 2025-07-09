OLO (NYSE:OLO) Earns “Sector Perform” Rating from Royal Bank Of Canada

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating restated by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada in a note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $10.25 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price target points to a potential upside of 1.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on OLO. Wall Street Zen downgraded OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Lake Street Capital increased their price objective on OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th.

OLO Stock Performance

OLO stock opened at $10.14 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $7.49. OLO has a fifty-two week low of $4.20 and a fifty-two week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 1.57.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. OLO had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that OLO will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 23,078 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $203,086.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 702,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,178,136.80. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Noah H. Glass sold 10,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,337.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 278,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,448,177.60. This represents a 3.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $864,454 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OLO

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in OLO by 2.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,090,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,148,000 after purchasing an additional 401,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in OLO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,491,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,817,000 after purchasing an additional 206,538 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in OLO during the first quarter valued at $15,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after purchasing an additional 21,484 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in OLO by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,321,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after purchasing an additional 757,617 shares during the period. 93.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About OLO

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Articles

