OLO (NYSE:OLO) Sees Large Volume Increase on Analyst Upgrade

Olo Inc. (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $8.00 to $10.25. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Approximately 1,989,763 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 34% from the previous session’s volume of 1,489,285 shares.The stock last traded at $10.12 and had previously closed at $10.12.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on OLO. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.25 price target on shares of OLO in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen lowered OLO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of OLO from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

In other OLO news, insider Robert Morvillo sold 10,129 shares of OLO stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $89,135.20. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 386,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,401,340.80. The trade was a 2.55% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Peter J. Benevides sold 23,078 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.80, for a total value of $203,086.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 702,061 shares in the company, valued at $6,178,136.80. This represents a 3.18% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 98,630 shares of company stock valued at $864,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 39.33% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLO. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in OLO by 2.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,090,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,148,000 after buying an additional 401,364 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in OLO by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,491,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,817,000 after buying an additional 206,538 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen LLC acquired a new position in shares of OLO during the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,330,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OLO by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466,289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,945,000 after buying an additional 21,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in OLO by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,321,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,827,000 after buying an additional 757,617 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.40% of the company’s stock.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 507.25 and a beta of 1.57.

OLO (NYSE:OLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.01. OLO had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 1.09%. The company had revenue of $80.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Olo Inc. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Olo, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based, on-demand commerce platform for multi-location restaurant brands. It enables digital ordering and delivery. The company was founded by Noah H. Glass on June 1, 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

