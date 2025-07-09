Omada Health, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:OMDA) Quiet Period Set To End on July 16th

Omada Health’s (NASDAQ:OMDA – Get Free Report) quiet period is set to expire on Wednesday, July 16th. Omada Health had issued 7,900,000 shares in its public offering on June 6th. The total size of the offering was $150,100,000 based on an initial share price of $19.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and underwriters involved in the IPO are prevented from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the expiration of the company’s quiet period, the brokerages that served as underwriters will likely initiate research coverage on the company.

OMDA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Omada Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Omada Health in a research report on Tuesday, July 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $19.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Omada Health in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.57.

Shares of OMDA opened at $17.48 on Wednesday. Omada Health has a one year low of $14.14 and a one year high of $28.40.

Omada’s mission is to bend the curve. Our hope is that, one day, tomorrow’s epidemiologists will notice a bend in disease curves, wonder what might be happening, and conclude that part of that impact has been Omada. As part of that mission, we strive to inspire and enable people to make lasting health changes on their own terms.

