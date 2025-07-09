Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Acquires 4,300 Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. (NYSE:ARR – Free Report) by 32.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,418 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ARMOUR Residential REIT were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 927.9% during the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,768 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 35.2% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $75,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT during the fourth quarter worth $143,000. 54.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT stock opened at $16.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -47.60 and a beta of 1.36. ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.18 and a 12 month high of $21.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.35.

ARMOUR Residential REIT ( NYSE:ARR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.05. ARMOUR Residential REIT had a positive return on equity of 16.42% and a negative net margin of 0.27%. The firm had revenue of $75.29 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.59 million. Analysts forecast that ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 15th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 17.29%. ARMOUR Residential REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -822.86%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on ARR. Janney Montgomery Scott upgraded ARMOUR Residential REIT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Jones Trading restated a “hold” rating on shares of ARMOUR Residential REIT in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc invests in residential mortgage-backed securities (MBS) in the United States. Its securities portfolio primarily consists of the United States Government-sponsored entity's (GSE) and the Government National Mortgage Administration's issued or guaranteed securities backed by fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate, and adjustable-rate home loans; and unsecured notes and bonds issued by the GSE and the United States treasuries, as well as money market instruments.

