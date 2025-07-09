Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,884 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,546 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,017,720 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $19,133,000 after purchasing an additional 10,785 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $651,000. King Luther Capital Management Corp purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $1,447,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth about $2,060,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 220,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total transaction of $583,692.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 3,921,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,055,219.95. This trade represents a 1.28% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.2%

Shares of NASDAQ ARWR opened at $17.54 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of -12.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 19.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 5.15, a current ratio of 5.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $9.57 and a 52-week high of $30.41. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $15.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.38.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $2.81. The firm had revenue of $542.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $116.27 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.02) earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ARWR. Wall Street Zen upgraded Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Chardan Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.71.

Read Our Latest Analysis on ARWR

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc develops medicines for the treatment of intractable diseases in the United States. The company's products in pipeline includes Plozasiran, which is in Phase 2b and one Phase 3 clinical trial to treat hypertriglyceridemia, mixed dyslipidemia, and chylomicronemia syndrome; Zodasiran that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of dyslipidemia and hypertriglyceridemia; ARO-PNPLA3, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis; ARO-RAGE that is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat inflammatory pulmonary conditions; and ARO-MUC5AC, which is in Phase 1/2a clinical trial to treat muco-obstructive pulmonary diseases.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.