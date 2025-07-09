Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 3,773 Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Chemours were worth $463,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $334,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,302,272 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $22,008,000 after buying an additional 73,220 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Chemours by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,311 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after buying an additional 7,052 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $2,283,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Chemours during the 4th quarter valued at $205,000. 76.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Chemours

In related news, insider Damian Gumpel acquired 7,822 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.95 per share, with a total value of $77,828.90. Following the transaction, the insider owned 131,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,310,424.95. This trade represents a 6.31% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Shane Hostetter acquired 4,450 shares of Chemours stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.28 per share, for a total transaction of $50,196.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 59,694 shares in the company, valued at approximately $673,348.32. This represents a 8.06% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 25,672 shares of company stock valued at $251,573. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CC has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Chemours from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen lowered Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Mizuho set a $15.00 price objective on Chemours in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their price target on Chemours from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Chemours from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.33.

Chemours Trading Up 9.6%

Shares of Chemours stock opened at $13.61 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.01. The company has a market cap of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.05 and a beta of 1.65. The Chemours Company has a fifty-two week low of $9.13 and a fifty-two week high of $25.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.01, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.06). Chemours had a return on equity of 23.82% and a net margin of 0.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Chemours Company will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $0.0875 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.17%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 175.00%.

Chemours Company Profile

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, and Advanced Performance Materials. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure brand for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, durability, efficiency, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

