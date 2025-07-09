Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Buys 5,600 Shares of Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Free Report) by 18.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 35,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,600 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Wolfspeed were worth $109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Wolfspeed by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,924,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,056,000 after purchasing an additional 299,304 shares during the last quarter. Raiffeisen Bank International AG bought a new stake in shares of Wolfspeed in the fourth quarter worth about $1,782,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 422.0% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 533,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,634,000 after acquiring an additional 431,680 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 38.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,207,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,040,000 after acquiring an additional 335,966 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Wolfspeed by 413.0% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 137,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,000 after acquiring an additional 110,848 shares in the last quarter.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Wolfspeed news, CFO Neill Reynolds sold 13,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.99, for a total transaction of $55,496.91. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 195,257 shares in the company, valued at $779,075.43. This trade represents a 6.65% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wolfspeed Stock Performance

WOLF opened at $2.51 on Wednesday. Wolfspeed has a 12-month low of $0.39 and a 12-month high of $25.49. The stock has a market cap of $389.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.99 and a 200-day moving average of $4.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.90, a current ratio of 4.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.65.

Wolfspeed (NYSE:WOLF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.10. Wolfspeed had a negative return on equity of 103.97% and a negative net margin of 146.43%. The company had revenue of $185.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.03 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Wolfspeed will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WOLF has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Wolfspeed from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Wolfspeed from $15.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $3.00 price objective (down from $7.00) on shares of Wolfspeed in a report on Friday, May 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.15.

Wolfspeed Profile

Wolfspeed, Inc operates as a powerhouse semiconductor company focuses on silicon carbide and gallium nitride (GaN) technologies in Europe, Hong Kong, China, rest of Asia-Pacific, the United States, and internationally. It offers silicon carbide and GaN materials, including silicon carbide bare wafers, epitaxial wafers, and GaN epitaxial layers on silicon carbide wafers to manufacture products for RF, power, and other applications.

