Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Holdings in Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Gas Company (NYSE:NWN – Free Report) by 3.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,175 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Northwest Natural Gas were worth $392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $250,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,956 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,023,000 after buying an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY raised its stake in shares of Northwest Natural Gas by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 4,900 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Northwest Natural Gas during the 1st quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Abound Wealth Management purchased a new position in Northwest Natural Gas in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 75.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director David Hugo Anderson sold 7,591 shares of Northwest Natural Gas stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.99, for a total value of $311,155.09. Following the transaction, the director owned 102,291 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,192,908.09. This trade represents a 6.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 22,591 shares of company stock valued at $931,255 in the last 90 days. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NWN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Northwest Natural Gas from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Northwest Natural Gas Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:NWN opened at $41.05 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Northwest Natural Gas Company has a 52 week low of $35.11 and a 52 week high of $44.38. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.99.

Northwest Natural Gas (NYSE:NWN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $2.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $0.19. Northwest Natural Gas had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 8.48%. The business had revenue of $494.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $464.65 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Gas Company will post 2.33 EPS for the current year.

Northwest Natural Gas Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th were issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 30th. Northwest Natural Gas’s payout ratio is currently 77.78%.

Northwest Natural Gas Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in the United States. The company operates a mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities, third-party marketers, and electric generators; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

