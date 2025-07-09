Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its position in shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:LGND – Free Report) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,342 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ligand Pharmaceuticals were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,085,627 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $223,475,000 after purchasing an additional 115,005 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,015,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $108,757,000 after purchasing an additional 5,929 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 723,019 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $77,470,000 after purchasing an additional 16,003 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. now owns 642,712 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $67,575,000 after purchasing an additional 21,230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Capital LLC grew its position in Ligand Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Capital LLC now owns 554,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,302,000 after purchasing an additional 2,929 shares during the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Octavio Espinoza acquired 1,500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $104.06 per share, for a total transaction of $156,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 27,932 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,906,603.92. This represents a 5.67% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Andrew Reardon sold 500 shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $57,040.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 31,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,639,494.24. The trade was a 1.54% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,000 shares of company stock worth $218,310 over the last quarter. Insiders own 7.00% of the company’s stock.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:LGND opened at $115.12 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.03. Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a twelve month low of $87.28 and a twelve month high of $129.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 0.84.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:LGND – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The biotechnology company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.10. Ligand Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 73.07% and a negative return on equity of 7.83%. The company had revenue of $45.33 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.84 EPS. Analysts expect that Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $143.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Ligand Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ligand Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.14.

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Profile

Ligand Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and licensing of biopharmaceutical assets worldwide. Its commercial programs include Kyprolis and Evomela, which are used to treat multiple myeloma; Rylaze, a recombinant erwinia asparaginase for the treatment of acute lymphoblastic leukemia or lymphoblastic lymphoma in adult and pediatric patients; Filspari, a dual endothelin and angiotensin II receptor antagonist in development for rare kidney diseases and non-immunosuppressive treatment indicated for immunoglobulin A nephropathy; Teriparatide injection product for osteoporosis; Vaxneuvance for the prevention of invasive disease caused by streptococcus pneumoniae serotypes; and Pneumosil, a pneumococcal conjugate vaccine to help fight against pneumococcal pneumonia among children.

Further Reading

