Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stake in PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its position in shares of PC Connection, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,737 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in PC Connection were worth $171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of PC Connection by 23,450.0% in the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 471 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PC Connection during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of PC Connection by 143.8% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in PC Connection by 333.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 1,667 shares during the period. Finally, Graham Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in PC Connection during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.85% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Stock Performance

CNXN stock opened at $67.03 on Wednesday. PC Connection, Inc. has a one year low of $56.82 and a one year high of $77.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $66.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $65.77. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.69.

PC Connection Announces Dividend

PC Connection ( NASDAQ:CNXN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.18. PC Connection had a net margin of 3.04% and a return on equity of 9.95%. The company had revenue of $701.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $646.37 million. On average, research analysts predict that PC Connection, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 13th. PC Connection’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of PC Connection from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 9th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PC Connection news, Director Jack L. Ferguson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.32, for a total transaction of $66,320.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 66,055 shares in the company, valued at $4,380,767.60. The trade was a 1.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Timothy J. Mcgrath sold 26,565 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.80, for a total transaction of $1,774,542.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 265,827 shares in the company, valued at $17,757,243.60. This trade represents a 9.09% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 33,005 shares of company stock worth $2,205,614 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 55.20% of the company’s stock.

PC Connection Company Profile

PC Connection, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of information technology (IT) solutions. The company operates through three segments: Business Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Public Sector Solutions. It offers IT products, such as computer systems, software and peripheral equipment, networking communications, and other products and accessories.

