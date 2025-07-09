Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Cuts Stock Position in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Premier, Inc. (NASDAQ:PINC – Free Report) by 7.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,965 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Premier were worth $404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PINC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,598,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,093,000 after purchasing an additional 104,452 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Premier by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,813,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,444,000 after acquiring an additional 71,624 shares in the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP grew its holdings in Premier by 123.1% during the 4th quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 842,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,857,000 after acquiring an additional 464,710 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Premier by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 762,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,162,000 after acquiring an additional 21,861 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Premier by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 741,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,725,000 after acquiring an additional 126,217 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.41% of the company’s stock.

In other news, General Counsel David L. Klatsky sold 10,982 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.74, for a total transaction of $249,730.68. Following the transaction, the general counsel directly owned 76,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,730,354.82. This trade represents a 12.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Helen M. Boudreau sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.88, for a total transaction of $45,760.00. Following the sale, the director owned 18,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,123.84. The trade was a 9.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 14,119 shares of company stock valued at $321,676. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Premier from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.20.

NASDAQ:PINC opened at $21.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.46 and a beta of 0.56. Premier, Inc. has a one year low of $17.23 and a one year high of $23.56. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $22.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. Premier’s payout ratio is presently 147.37%.



Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with an access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and workforce solutions.

