Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $301,000 Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,318 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunrun were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RUN. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC acquired a new stake in Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at $53,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 807.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 6,888 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 6,129 shares during the period. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Sunrun by 16.6% in the first quarter. Alterna Wealth Management Inc. now owns 12,075 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Sunrun by 14.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada cut shares of Sunrun from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Mizuho set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sunrun and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $9.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Sunrun from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Sunrun from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sunrun currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.72.

Shares of NASDAQ RUN opened at $9.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.60. Sunrun Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $5.38 and a fifty-two week high of $22.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.52 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $504.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 129.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.40) earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Edward Harris Fenster purchased 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, with a total value of $543,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,408,182 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,306,938.34. This trade represents a 3.68% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders sold a total of 8,855 shares of company stock worth $72,877 over the last three months. 3.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

