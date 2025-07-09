Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $328,000 Stock Position in UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of UFP Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:UFPT – Free Report) by 5.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in UFP Technologies were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in UFPT. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 37.1% during the 4th quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 576,691 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,007,000 after buying an additional 156,142 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 98.4% during the 1st quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 214,147 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,196,000 after buying an additional 106,197 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in UFP Technologies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,808,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 55.8% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 178,411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,625,000 after buying an additional 63,899 shares during the period. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in UFP Technologies by 508.8% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 69,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,907,000 after buying an additional 57,787 shares during the period. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UFP Technologies stock opened at $243.12 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.76 and a beta of 1.11. UFP Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $178.26 and a 52 week high of $366.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $236.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $234.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

UFP Technologies ( NASDAQ:UFPT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $2.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $148.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.93 million. UFP Technologies had a return on equity of 21.27% and a net margin of 11.59%.

UFPT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on UFP Technologies in a research note on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Lake Street Capital set a $252.00 price objective on UFP Technologies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th.

In related news, SVP Christopher P. Litterio sold 1,473 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.12, for a total transaction of $324,236.76. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 12,585 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,770,210.20. This trade represents a 10.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

UFP Technologies, Inc designs and manufactures solutions for medical devices, sterile packaging, and other highly engineered custom products. The company offers protective drapes for robotic surgery, single patient use surfaces, advanced wound care, infection prevention, disposables for surgical and endoscopic procedures, packaging for medical devices, orthopedic implants, biopharma drug manufacturing, and coils for catheters; and molded components for applications in acoustic insulation, interior trim, load floors, sunshades, SUV cargo cover handles, driveshaft damping, engine and manifold covers, quarter panels, and wheel liners.

