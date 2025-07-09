Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $366,000 Stake in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,338 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,960,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $240,500,000 after acquiring an additional 39,470 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,166,601 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,314,000 after acquiring an additional 41,581 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 822,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,425,000 after acquiring an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 646,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,340,000 after acquiring an additional 19,486 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in LTC Properties by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 642,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $22,192,000 after acquiring an additional 17,842 shares in the last quarter. 69.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE LTC opened at $35.25 on Wednesday. LTC Properties, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.70 and a twelve month high of $39.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a PE ratio of 18.17 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 10.55, a current ratio of 10.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.01). LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm had revenue of $49.03 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 22nd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 117.53%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LTC. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $36.00 target price on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Wedbush upgraded LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

In other news, EVP David M. Boitano purchased 6,000 shares of LTC Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.71 per share, with a total value of $208,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,378.46. The trade was a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

