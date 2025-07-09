Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $373,000 Stake in ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,286 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in ArcBest were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of ArcBest by 471.9% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the period. Curat Global LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 1st quarter worth $82,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ArcBest by 185.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 932 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $206,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of ArcBest in the 4th quarter worth $211,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.27% of the company’s stock.

Get ArcBest alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

ARCB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ArcBest from $102.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Truist Financial cut their target price on ArcBest from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 24th. TD Cowen cut their target price on ArcBest from $80.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ArcBest from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on ArcBest from $75.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ArcBest presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $91.25.

ArcBest Trading Up 4.7%

NASDAQ ARCB opened at $82.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.71. ArcBest Corporation has a one year low of $55.19 and a one year high of $129.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.16 and its 200-day moving average is $77.02.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $967.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $990.03 million. ArcBest had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that ArcBest Corporation will post 7 EPS for the current year.

ArcBest Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.35%.

About ArcBest

(Free Report)

ArcBest Corporation, an integrated logistics company, engages in the provision of ground, air, and ocean transportation solutions. It operates through two segments: Asset-Based and Asset-Light. The Asset-Based segment provides less-than-truckload (LTL) services, that transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, non-bulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ARCB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ArcBest Corporation (NASDAQ:ARCB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ArcBest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ArcBest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.