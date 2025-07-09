Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $398,000 Position in Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in shares of Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,461 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pathward Financial were worth $398,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1,023.9% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 78,437 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $5,799,000 after buying an additional 71,458 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 235,005 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $17,144,000 after buying an additional 6,305 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth about $572,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Pathward Financial by 8,971.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 45,813 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $3,342,000 after buying an additional 45,308 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pathward Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $1,739,000. 92.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pathward Financial alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Douglas J. Hajek sold 1,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.26, for a total value of $146,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 19,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,555,953.06. The trade was a 8.61% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Jennifer W. Warren sold 1,667 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.97, for a total value of $129,975.99. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $391,331.43. The trade was a 24.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,882 shares of company stock valued at $1,403,123. Insiders own 1.23% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Pathward Financial from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CASH

Pathward Financial Stock Performance

CASH stock opened at $83.59 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.41. Pathward Financial, Inc. has a 1-year low of $56.90 and a 1-year high of $86.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The savings and loans company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.71 by $0.40. Pathward Financial had a return on equity of 22.50% and a net margin of 22.69%. The firm had revenue of $262.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.30 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pathward Financial, Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Pathward Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. Pathward Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.70%.

Pathward Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, and money market savings accounts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CASH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pathward Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CASH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pathward Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pathward Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.