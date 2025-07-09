Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $433,000 Stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 45,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Sunstone Hotel Investors were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 33,889 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 1,258 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. grew its stake in Sunstone Hotel Investors by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 14,709 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 47.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,831 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 1,560 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 379,949 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,499,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Sunstone Hotel Investors by 442.7% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 3,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 2,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Sunstone Hotel Investors alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Bank of America raised Sunstone Hotel Investors from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Sunstone Hotel Investors in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. They set an “underweight” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on Sunstone Hotel Investors from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.31.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE:SHO opened at $9.00 on Wednesday. Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $12.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.89, a current ratio of 2.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Sunstone Hotel Investors (NYSE:SHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $234.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.34 million. Sunstone Hotel Investors had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.85%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts predict that Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Sunstone Hotel Investors Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Sunstone Hotel Investors’s dividend payout ratio is currently 360.00%.

About Sunstone Hotel Investors

(Free Report)

Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc is a lodging real estate investment trust ("REIT") that as of the date of this release owns 14 hotels comprised of 6,675 rooms, the majority of which are operated under nationally recognized brands. Sunstone's strategy is to create long-term stakeholder value through the acquisition, active ownership, and disposition of well-located hotel and resort real estate.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunstone Hotel Investors, Inc. (NYSE:SHO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunstone Hotel Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.