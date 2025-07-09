Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $457,000 Holdings in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,588 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Diodes were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 198.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 785 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $79,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Diodes by 789.7% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,290 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 1,145 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Diodes in the 4th quarter valued at $251,000. 99.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have weighed in on DIOD shares. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price target (up from $55.00) on shares of Diodes in a report on Friday, June 13th. Baird R W raised shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Diodes from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Diodes currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $55.00.

Shares of DIOD stock opened at $57.06 on Wednesday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $32.93 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 103.75 and a beta of 1.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.01. Diodes had a net margin of 1.90% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $332.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $323.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, May 8th that authorizes the company to repurchase $100.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to repurchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies application-specific standard products in the broad discrete, logic, analog, and mixed-signal semiconductor markets worldwide. The company offers discrete semiconductor products, such as MOSFETs, SiC MOSFETs; data line protection, power line protection, thyristers, USB Type-C protection, and transient voltage suppressors; Schottky, small signal switching, Zener, and SiC diodes; bridges, super barrier, Schottky, Schottky bridge, and fast/ultra-fast rectifiers; and bipolar, avalanche, gate driver, and pre-bias transistors.

