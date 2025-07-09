Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $460,000 Stake in Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in shares of Hawkins, Inc. (NASDAQ:HWKN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,342 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hawkins were worth $460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of HWKN. Wasatch Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Hawkins in the 4th quarter worth $42,466,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Hawkins during the 4th quarter valued at $13,087,000. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 350,722 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $37,148,000 after acquiring an additional 95,885 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Hawkins by 157,110.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 94,326 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $9,991,000 after acquiring an additional 94,266 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Hawkins by 900.2% during the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 82,576 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $10,166,000 after acquiring an additional 74,320 shares in the last quarter. 69.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

HWKN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Hawkins in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. CJS Securities initiated coverage on Hawkins in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set a “market outperform” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Hawkins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

HWKN stock opened at $152.50 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.85. Hawkins, Inc. has a twelve month low of $89.62 and a twelve month high of $154.71. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.87 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $119.75.

Hawkins (NASDAQ:HWKN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.04. Hawkins had a return on equity of 18.93% and a net margin of 8.66%. The business had revenue of $245.32 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.69 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Hawkins, Inc. will post 4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Hawkins’s payout ratio is 17.82%.

Hawkins, Inc operates as a specialty chemical and ingredients company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Industrial, Water Treatment, and Health and Nutrition. The Industrial segment offers industrial chemicals, products, and services to agriculture, chemical processing, electronics, energy, food, pharmaceutical, and plating industries.

