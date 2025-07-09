Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Has $465,000 Holdings in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in NBT Bancorp Inc. (NASDAQ:NBTB – Free Report) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 10,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in NBT Bancorp were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $884,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 53.1% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 39,645 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 13,742 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 4,554.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 60,275 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,586,000 after purchasing an additional 58,980 shares during the period. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of NBT Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth about $1,168,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of NBT Bancorp by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,568,000 after purchasing an additional 9,526 shares during the period. 58.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NBTB has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Wall Street Zen lowered NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. DA Davidson lowered their price target on NBT Bancorp from $57.00 to $53.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Hovde Group initiated coverage on NBT Bancorp in a research note on Friday, March 21st. They set a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NBT Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.60.

NASDAQ NBTB opened at $43.33 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $42.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.07. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.57. NBT Bancorp Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.31 and a 1-year high of $52.44.

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The bank reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $155.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $151.00 million. NBT Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.57% and a net margin of 17.99%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.68 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NBT Bancorp Inc. will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 2nd. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is 45.03%.

In other news, Director John H. Watt, Jr. sold 7,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.02, for a total value of $330,655.38. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 116,027 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,875,454.54. The trade was a 6.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Heidi M. Hoeller bought 2,588 shares of NBT Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.88 per share, for a total transaction of $110,973.44. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 11,578 shares in the company, valued at $496,464.64. This represents a 28.79% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 5,491 shares of company stock worth $235,674 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.03% of the company’s stock.

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises indirect and direct consumer, home equity, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; and residential real estate loans.

