Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Holdings in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in OFG Bancorp were worth $420,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.7% in the first quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 20,507 shares of the bank’s stock worth $821,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 21,041 shares of the bank’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 67,999 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,878,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,295 shares of the bank’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OFG Bancorp by 196.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at OFG Bancorp

In related news, CFO Maritza Arizmendi sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.44, for a total value of $207,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 63,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,630,196.80. This trade represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OFG Bancorp Stock Performance

NYSE OFG opened at $44.48 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of 10.67 and a beta of 0.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.15. OFG Bancorp has a 1-year low of $33.15 and a 1-year high of $47.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

OFG Bancorp (NYSE:OFG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $178.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.35 million. OFG Bancorp had a net margin of 22.10% and a return on equity of 15.23%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.05 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that OFG Bancorp will post 4.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OFG Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.70%. OFG Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OFG. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Hovde Group lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $53.50 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded OFG Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded OFG Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on OFG Bancorp from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

OFG Bancorp Company Profile

OFG Bancorp, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and financial services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Wealth Management, and Treasury. The company offers checking and savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts; certificate of deposits, as well as time deposit products; commercial, consumer, auto leasing, and mortgage lending services; credit cards; cash management; financial planning and insurance services; and corporate and individual trust, and retirement services.

