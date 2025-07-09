Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of American Woodmark Corporation (NASDAQ:AMWD – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in American Woodmark were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of American Woodmark by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,223,000 after acquiring an additional 7,870 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Woodmark by 1,570.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 257,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,474,000 after acquiring an additional 242,030 shares in the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 175.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 7,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 4,808 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 373,800.0% in the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 3,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on AMWD. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of American Woodmark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 28th. Finally, Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of American Woodmark from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Woodmark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $83.33.

American Woodmark Trading Up 2.0%

AMWD stock opened at $55.80 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $809.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.16. American Woodmark Corporation has a 52 week low of $50.00 and a 52 week high of $106.57.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.16. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 11.09%. The company had revenue of $400.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.39 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis.

American Woodmark Profile

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

