Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its position in Hayward Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HAYW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 32,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 928 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Hayward were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hayward by 385.5% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 8,433,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,942,000 after purchasing an additional 6,696,170 shares in the last quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation increased its position in Hayward by 247.6% during the fourth quarter. Michael & Susan Dell Foundation now owns 8,984,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,373,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400,000 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI purchased a new stake in Hayward during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,949,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hayward by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,305,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,174,000 after buying an additional 3,589,352 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in shares of Hayward by 525.9% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,295,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,769,273 shares during the period.

Hayward Trading Up 2.8%

NYSE HAYW opened at $14.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.12. Hayward Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.10 and a 12 month high of $16.87. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $14.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 2.63 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Insider Buying and Selling at Hayward

Hayward ( NYSE:HAYW Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $228.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $216.37 million. Hayward had a net margin of 11.53% and a return on equity of 10.94%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hayward Holdings, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Hayward news, CEO Kevin Holleran sold 60,571 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $860,108.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 623,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,854,268. This represents a 8.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Hayward from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.13.

About Hayward

Hayward Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets a portfolio of pool equipment and associated automation systems in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers pool equipment, including pumps, filters, robotics, suction and pressure cleaners, gas heaters and heat pumps, water features and landscape lighting, water sanitizers, salt chlorine generators, safety equipment, and in-floor automated cleaning systems, as well as LED illumination solutions.

