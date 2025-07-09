Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Lowers Stake in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lessened its holdings in Stewart Information Services Corporation (NYSE:STC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Stewart Information Services were worth $449,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of STC. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,890,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Stewart Information Services in the fourth quarter worth about $4,034,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in Stewart Information Services by 381.3% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 67,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,799,000 after buying an additional 53,282 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 103,601 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,992,000 after purchasing an additional 50,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Stewart Information Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,643,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C Allen Bradley, Jr. bought 1,000 shares of Stewart Information Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $59.63 per share, with a total value of $59,630.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 20,243 shares in the company, valued at $1,207,090.09. The trade was a 5.20% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Stewart Information Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th.

Stewart Information Services Stock Performance

STC opened at $64.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.86 and a beta of 0.99. Stewart Information Services Corporation has a 1-year low of $58.61 and a 1-year high of $78.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). Stewart Information Services had a return on equity of 6.92% and a net margin of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $608.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $595.50 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Stewart Information Services Corporation will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Stewart Information Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.09%. Stewart Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.92%.

Stewart Information Services Profile

Stewart Information Services Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides title insurance and real estate transaction related services in the United States and internationally. The company involves in searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property. It also offers home and personal insurance services; services for tax-deferred exchanges; and digital customer engagement platform services.

