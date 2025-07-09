Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Purchases 500 Shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report) by 5.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,423 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Berkshire Hills Bancorp were worth $272,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BHLB. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 282.1% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Quarry LP lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 142.7% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,291 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 759 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 805.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,224 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 2,259.4% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,265 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Finally, Man Group plc bought a new position in Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $216,000. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Berkshire Hills Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.13.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE BHLB opened at $26.55 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 10.75 and a beta of 0.61. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.45. Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $22.12 and a 52-week high of $32.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The savings and loans company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $110.44 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $109.71 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 15.02%. The business’s revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 15th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 29.15%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company provides various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, interest-bearing checking, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHLB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berkshire Hills Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.