Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Holdings in TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its holdings in shares of TreeHouse Foods, Inc. (NYSE:THS – Free Report) by 5.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 600 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in TreeHouse Foods were worth $278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 42.9% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $613,000 after acquiring an additional 5,241 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 901,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,654,000 after acquiring an additional 32,613 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,362,000. Amundi grew its stake in TreeHouse Foods by 132.5% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 25,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after acquiring an additional 14,750 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in TreeHouse Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,142,000. 99.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Steven Oakland acquired 4,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $21.46 per share, for a total transaction of $100,003.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer directly owned 369,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,929,920.66. This represents a 1.28% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jana Partners Management, Lp acquired 124,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.85 per share, for a total transaction of $2,726,552.25. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 5,040,533 shares in the company, valued at $110,135,646.05. This represents a 2.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 147,123 shares of company stock worth $3,234,741 in the last quarter. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TreeHouse Foods Stock Performance

NYSE:THS opened at $20.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 161.47 and a beta of 0.25. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.79 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.15. TreeHouse Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $19.29 and a twelve month high of $43.84.

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.24. The business had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $789.66 million. TreeHouse Foods had a net margin of 0.20% and a return on equity of 6.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TreeHouse Foods, Inc. will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

THS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of TreeHouse Foods from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.83.

About TreeHouse Foods

TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private brands snacks and beverages in the United States and internationally. The company provides snacking products, such as crackers, pretzels, in-store bakery items, frozen griddle items, cookies, and candies; and beverage and drink mixes, including non-dairy creamer, coffee, broths/stocks, powdered beverages and other blends, tea, and ready-to-drink-beverages.

