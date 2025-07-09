Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Position in Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Standex International Corporation (NYSE:SXI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,723 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Standex International were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whipplewood Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Standex International by 965.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.9% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in shares of Standex International by 25.2% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 780 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares during the period. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new position in shares of Standex International in the fourth quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Standex International by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 1,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SXI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barrington Research reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Standex International in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Roth Capital raised shares of Standex International to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Standex International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Standex International from $207.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Standex International in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Standex International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $223.33.

Insider Transactions at Standex International

In related news, Director Barbara Joanne Edwards sold 355 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.13, for a total transaction of $55,426.15. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,259 shares in the company, valued at $821,087.67. This represents a 6.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Standex International Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of SXI stock opened at $164.18 on Wednesday. Standex International Corporation has a 1 year low of $128.85 and a 1 year high of $212.66. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $167.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 3.40, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Standex International (NYSE:SXI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.03. Standex International had a net margin of 8.09% and a return on equity of 13.39%. The firm had revenue of $207.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.75 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Standex International Corporation will post 7.9 EPS for the current year.

Standex International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. Standex International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.30%.

Standex International Company Profile

Standex International Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of various products and services for commercial and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Electronics, Engraving, Scientific, Engineering Technologies, and Specialty Solutions.

