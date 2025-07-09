Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Reduces Stock Holdings in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Free Report) by 3.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,432 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FBNC. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth about $243,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its holdings in shares of First Bancorp by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 19,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $793,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 144,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,809,000 after purchasing an additional 9,992 shares during the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in First Bancorp by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 22,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $898,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $128,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FBNC opened at $46.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.98 and a beta of 0.87. First Bancorp has a one year low of $31.55 and a one year high of $50.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

First Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FBNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.06. First Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.52% and a net margin of 16.08%. The firm had revenue of $105.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that First Bancorp will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from First Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Stephens boosted their price target on First Bancorp from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on First Bancorp from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on First Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised First Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.33.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

