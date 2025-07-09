Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 100 Shares of Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its position in Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report) by 3.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,473 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lindsay were worth $313,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNN. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 55.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Lindsay by 729.6% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,709 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Lindsay by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,753 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lindsay in the fourth quarter valued at about $215,000. 89.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on LNN. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Lindsay from $128.00 to $136.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Lindsay from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lindsay

In related news, CFO Brian L. Ketcham sold 3,999 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.09, for a total value of $596,210.91. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 9,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,394.89. This represents a 29.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Lindsay Price Performance

Shares of LNN stock opened at $145.57 on Wednesday. Lindsay Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $109.27 and a fifty-two week high of $150.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.92 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.64 and a current ratio of 3.64. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $138.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $131.82.

Lindsay (NYSE:LNN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.42. Lindsay had a return on equity of 15.09% and a net margin of 11.21%. The business had revenue of $169.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $157.87 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lindsay Corporation will post 5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lindsay Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from Lindsay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 15th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Lindsay’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

Lindsay Profile

Lindsay Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides water management and road infrastructure products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Irrigation and Infrastructure. The Irrigation segment manufactures and markets center pivot, lateral move irrigation systems, and irrigation controls under the Zimmatic brand; hose reel travelers under the Perrot brand; and chemical injection systems, variable rate irrigation systems, flow meters, weather stations, soil moisture sensors, and remote monitoring and control systems.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lindsay Corporation (NYSE:LNN – Free Report).

