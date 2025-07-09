Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,300 Shares of Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Adient (NYSE:ADNT – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,200 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,300 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Adient were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Adient during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 157.5% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Adient by 803.6% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,435 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its position in shares of Adient by 98.7% during the 4th quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 2,966 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 1,473 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Adient by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 6,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 92.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADNT opened at $22.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.76. Adient has a 1 year low of $10.04 and a 1 year high of $26.59.

Adient ( NYSE:ADNT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.39 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 1.86% and a positive return on equity of 7.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Adient will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ADNT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group increased their target price on Adient from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Bank of America increased their target price on Adient from $15.00 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wall Street Zen cut Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Adient from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Adient plc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and market of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. The company's automotive seating solutions include complete seating systems, frames, mechanisms, foams, head restraints, armrests, and trim covers.

