Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 1,663 Shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund trimmed its stake in shares of Payoneer Global Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYO – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,775 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,663 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Payoneer Global were worth $430,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PAYO. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Payoneer Global by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 86,467 shares of the company’s stock worth $868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002 shares in the last quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 30,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Payoneer Global by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 28,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Payoneer Global by 12.5% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 20,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 2,303 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.22% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PAYO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target (down from $13.00) on shares of Payoneer Global in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Payoneer Global from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Payoneer Global from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Payoneer Global from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.44.

Insider Transactions at Payoneer Global

In related news, Director Susanna Morgan sold 16,180 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total value of $109,538.60. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 80,902 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $547,706.54. This represents a 16.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

Payoneer Global Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYO opened at $6.75 on Wednesday. Payoneer Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.03 and a 1 year high of $11.29. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 22.50 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.09.

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $246.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.52 million. Payoneer Global had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 15.70%. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Payoneer Global Inc. will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Payoneer Global

(Free Report)

Payoneer Global Inc operates as a financial technology company. It operates a payment infrastructure platform that provides customers with a one-stop, global, multi-currency account to serve their accounts receivable and accounts payable needs. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, physical and virtual MasterCard cards, working capital, risk management, and other services.

Featured Articles

