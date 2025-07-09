Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund reduced its holdings in shares of Century Communities, Inc. (NYSE:CCS – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,283 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Century Communities were worth $422,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Century Communities by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,120,495 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $82,200,000 after buying an additional 450,914 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Century Communities by 51.2% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 679,307 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,834,000 after acquiring an additional 230,113 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP increased its holdings in shares of Century Communities by 660.5% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 202,518 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $14,857,000 after purchasing an additional 175,887 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 806.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,902 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $8,582,000 after buying an additional 113,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Century Communities by 10,656.4% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 105,951 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after buying an additional 104,966 shares in the last quarter. 99.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Century Communities Price Performance

CCS stock opened at $58.43 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Century Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.42 and a 12-month high of $108.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.39.

Century Communities Dividend Announcement

Century Communities ( NYSE:CCS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The construction company reported $1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.38). Century Communities had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 12.80%. The company had revenue of $903.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $914.20 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 EPS. Century Communities’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Century Communities, Inc. will post 11.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 28th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. Century Communities’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Century Communities

In other Century Communities news, Director Elisa Z. Ramirez bought 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.68 per share, for a total transaction of $27,340.00. Following the acquisition, the director directly owned 8,981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $491,081.08. The trade was a 5.90% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,400 shares of company stock valued at $130,426. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CCS shares. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Century Communities from $93.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Century Communities in a report on Monday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $85.00.

About Century Communities

Century Communities, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, construction, marketing, and sale of single-family attached and detached homes. It is also involved in the entitlement and development of the underlying land; and provision of mortgage, title, and insurance services to its homebuyers.

