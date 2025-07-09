Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 7,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in CONMED were worth $427,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CONMED by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 382,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in CONMED by 36.6% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after purchasing an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $909,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at about $18,248,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,790,000.

Get CONMED alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on CNMD. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $75.00 to $55.00 in a report on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Needham & Company LLC lowered shares of CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $61.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of CONMED from $70.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CONMED currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.20.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Charles Farkas sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.94, for a total transaction of $227,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 16,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $930,741.24. This trade represents a 19.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Stock Performance

NYSE CNMD opened at $52.49 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.26, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. CONMED Corporation has a 1 year low of $46.00 and a 1 year high of $78.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.82.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $321.26 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $313.38 million. CONMED had a net margin of 9.02% and a return on equity of 14.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.79 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that CONMED Corporation will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CONMED Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 13th. CONMED’s payout ratio is 21.05%.

CONMED Profile

(Free Report)

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including BioBrace, TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the augmentation and repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as provides supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CNMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CONMED Corporation (NYSE:CNMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CONMED Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CONMED and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.