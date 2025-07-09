Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,449 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 464,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,179 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,423,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,798,000 after purchasing an additional 64,908 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 39,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 9,312 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.58% of the company’s stock.

IIPR opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 10.73 and a current ratio of 10.73. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $138.35. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $56.06 and its 200 day moving average is $61.86. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 1.69.

Innovative Industrial Properties ( NYSE:IIPR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.12). Innovative Industrial Properties had a net margin of 50.30% and a return on equity of 8.01%. The firm had revenue of $71.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $1.90 per share. This represents a $7.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 13.68%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Innovative Industrial Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 146.15%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on IIPR shares. Compass Point restated a “sell” rating and issued a $50.00 target price (down previously from $60.00) on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a report on Monday, March 31st. Wolfe Research cut shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Finally, Industrial Alliance Securities reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Innovative Industrial Properties in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Innovative Industrial Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

