Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Lakeland Financial Corporation (NASDAQ:LKFN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,838 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Lakeland Financial were worth $347,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in Lakeland Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 809.9% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Lakeland Financial by 60.3% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,062 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $142,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its position in Lakeland Financial by 16.8% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lakeland Financial

In other news, Director Melinda Jo Truex acquired 8,309 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $60.11 per share, for a total transaction of $499,453.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 16,507 shares in the company, valued at $992,235.77. This represents a 101.35% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Lakeland Financial Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ LKFN opened at $64.92 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Lakeland Financial Corporation has a 52-week low of $50.00 and a 52-week high of $78.61. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $60.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.55 and a beta of 0.60.

Lakeland Financial (NASDAQ:LKFN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.87 by ($0.09). Lakeland Financial had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 21.08%. The firm had revenue of $90.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.54 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Financial Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price target on shares of Lakeland Financial from $69.00 to $65.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Hovde Group upgraded shares of Lakeland Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th.

Lakeland Financial Profile

Lakeland Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Lake City Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest bearing, interest-bearing checking, savings, money market, NOW, and demand deposits.

