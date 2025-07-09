Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 200 Shares of Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund decreased its stake in Strategic Education Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,541 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Strategic Education by 229.3% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 65,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $5,467,000 after purchasing an additional 45,341 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Strategic Education by 36.7% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,251 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 872 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Strategic Education in the first quarter valued at about $727,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 32.8% during the first quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 17,376 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,459,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Strategic Education by 105,000.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 3,153 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $264,000 after acquiring an additional 3,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Strategic Education news, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total transaction of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director directly owned 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,984.23. This trade represents a 11.63% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

NASDAQ STRA opened at $81.08 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $86.76 and its 200 day moving average is $88.33. Strategic Education Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.28 and a fifty-two week high of $121.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.52.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.29% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $303.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Strategic Education Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is presently 51.28%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on STRA shares. Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of Strategic Education in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Truist Financial set a $105.00 price objective on Strategic Education in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Further Reading

