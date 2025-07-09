Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 300 Shares of La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lowered its stake in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 9,530 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in La-Z-Boy were worth $373,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LZB. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 273.3% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 537,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,262,000 after buying an additional 393,365 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of La-Z-Boy by 321.1% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 311,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,575,000 after buying an additional 237,578 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of La-Z-Boy in the fourth quarter worth about $5,786,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of La-Z-Boy by 338.4% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 163,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,133,000 after purchasing an additional 126,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of La-Z-Boy during the fourth quarter worth about $4,500,000. Institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LZB has been the subject of several research analyst reports. KeyCorp upgraded La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen cut La-Z-Boy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, June 22nd.

La-Z-Boy Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:LZB opened at $39.26 on Wednesday. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 12-month low of $35.18 and a 12-month high of $48.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.64 and a beta of 1.26.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 17th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.93 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $570.87 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $557.44 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 4.72% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

La-Z-Boy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.29%.

La-Z-Boy Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.