Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund Sells 500 Shares of Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC)

Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund cut its stake in Edgewell Personal Care Company (NYSE:EPC – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 10,998 shares of the company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund’s holdings in Edgewell Personal Care were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 751 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 347 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 17,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $561,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 27,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its holdings in Edgewell Personal Care by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 17,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. 91.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on EPC. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Edgewell Personal Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $43.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Edgewell Personal Care from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

Edgewell Personal Care Stock Up 2.5%

NYSE:EPC opened at $25.12 on Wednesday. Edgewell Personal Care Company has a 1-year low of $22.61 and a 1-year high of $41.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $26.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.58. The company has a market capitalization of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Edgewell Personal Care (NYSE:EPC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.90 by ($0.03). Edgewell Personal Care had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The firm had revenue of $580.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $591.01 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Edgewell Personal Care Company will post 3.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Edgewell Personal Care Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Edgewell Personal Care’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.09%.

Edgewell Personal Care Profile

Edgewell Personal Care Company is a manufacturer and marketer of personal care products in the wet shave, sun and skin care, feminine care and infant care categories. As of September 30, 2016, the Company had a portfolio of over 25 brands. It manages its business in four segments: Wet Shave, Sun and Skin Care, Feminine Care and All Other.

